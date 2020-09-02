New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- The global research report titled 'Global Neural Network Market' recently published by Reports and Data is formulated with an aim to provide valuable insights and guidance to the businesses and new entrants. The report focuses on the major leaders of the global Neural Network market along with company profiles, product portfolios, manufacturing and production capacity, financial standings, and global position in the market. The Global Neural Network Market is expected to garner a valuation of USD 97.11 Billion in 2027, growing at a steady rate of 30.0% CAGR. The crucial factor driving the growth of this industry is the rising investment in the market and its key segments.



The report on the Global Neural Network Market analyzes the impact of the COIVD-19 pandemic on the Neural Network industry. Since its outbreak, the virus-induced illness has spread across the world, compelling the WHO to declare it as a public health emergency. Moreover, COVID-19 has impacted the market by disrupting the supply chains, production, and demand, and brought about a financial slowdown and uncertainty on the markets. The pandemic is anticipated to affect the Neural Network industry, and the report gives a rundown of the present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the market.



The report on the Global Neural Network Market is an investigative study that focuses on the important business aspects such as recent developments, technology advancements, and various products and processes developments. The report is formulated via a thorough primary and secondary research with data insights from industry experts and professionals.



The report further studies the major competitors of the Neural Network market in the industry to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. Key factors such as productivity, manufacturing and production capacity, demand and supply ratio, among others, are also discussed in the report. The key companies profiled in the report are Microsoft, IBM, Google, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ward Systems, and Slagkryssaren. Moreover, the report also analyses the key business initiatives undertaken by companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.



To gain a better understanding of the competitive landscape, the report further analyses the companies operating in the key regions. The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends and patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, gross profit and margin, and other vital factors.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Data Preprocessing



Analytical Tools



Visualization



Optimization



Others



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Service Based Platforms



Customized Software



Availability Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Open Source



Commercial



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare



BFSI



Retail & E-commerce



Industrial Sector



Transportation & Logistics



IT & Telecom Service



Education & Research



Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Neural Network market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)



Industrial structure analysis of the Neural Network market by identification of various sub-segments



Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis



Competitive analysis



Analysis of Neural Network market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market



Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Neural Network market



Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



In addition to the key segments, the report also offers information about different aspects that can assist in the progress of the industry. The report covers applicable sales strategies, research and development advancements, online and offline trends, latest product launches and brand promotions, and strategic business expansions. Statistical information about the market is categorized and organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other graphical presentations.



