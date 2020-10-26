New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global Neural Network Software Market is forecast to reach USD 97.11 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The neural network software distinguish the subtle nonlinear interdependencies with individual patterns of data and self-learn to produce complex decisions without being programmed. This revolutionizes the data mining by extracting the garbage data from the big data to facilitate highly accurate predictive models using advanced preprocessing automated algorithms. The neural network software evaluates the price data, which helps in making trade decisions based on data analysis. The predictive decisions by the various neural network software are accurate upto 60% of the time.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Neural Network Software market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Neural Network Software industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Microsoft, IBM, Google, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Ward Systems, and Slagkryssaren.



The Neural Network Software industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Data Preprocessing

Analytical Tools

Visualization

Optimization

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Service Based Platforms

Customized Software



Availability Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Open Source

Commercial



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Industrial Sector

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom Service

Education & Research

Others



Regional Outlook of Neural Network Software Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Neural Network Software market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Neural Network Software industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Neural Network Software industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Neural Network Software market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Neural Network Software industry



Radical Features of the Neural Network Software Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Neural Network Software market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Neural Network Software industry.



