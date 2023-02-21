Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size, Share, Trends, and Competitive Intelligence Report 2023

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Neurodegenerative Disease Market:



Neurodegenerative disorders are characterized by gradual loss of neuron function and structure, as well as neuron death. The accumulation of toxic protein substances in the brain, which impairs mitochondrial activity, is a major cause of neurodegeneration. Some neurological illnesses, such as Huntington's disease and spinocerebellar ataxias, are caused by genetic abnormalities produced by the growth of the CAG trinucleotide and poly Q tract. Some neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Parkinson's, are caused by the accumulation of misfolded proteins. One of the primary causes of cell death in neurodegeneration, such as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is the intrinsic mitochondrial apoptotic pathway. Alzheimer's disease is caused by misfolded protein aggregation. Parkinson's disease is characterized by an aberrant buildup of the protein alpha-synuclein linked to ubiquitin in damaged cells. Huntington's disease is a hereditary illness that causes nerve cell disintegration in the brain.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the research report published by USD Analytics, the global Neurodegenerative Disease Market is expected at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



-Rise in prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases

Increased funding for neurodegenerative disease research is expected to drive market growth. From 2022 to 2029, the market for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics is expected to grow rapidly due to a number of additional factors, including an increase in the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, an ageing population, an increase in the risk of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, and a better understanding of the genetic foundations and molecular pathology of neurodegenerative diseases.



-Increase in elderly population



The market for therapeutics for neurodegenerative illnesses is growing as the frequency of these diseases among the world's population grows. The increase in the old population is due to the growth in neurological diseases.



Restraints/Challenges:



On the other hand, the growing failure rate of neurodegenerative medications in clinical studies will slow market growth. The market will be challenged by a shortage of qualified experts and a lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations.



Market Opportunities:



The development of innovative treatments for neurodegenerative illnesses via gene and cell therapies, as well as the vast potential for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutic uptake in emerging nations, will provide prospects for market expansion.



Covid-19 Impact on Neurodegenerative Disease Market:



COVID-19 had a significant market impact since the pandemic disrupted clinical trial protocols, R&D activities, and pipeline items. As a result, despite a robust late-stage product pipeline, growth during the pandemic was very limited. For example, Biogen delayed submitting its Alzheimer's medicine application to the Food and Drug Administration due to the difficulties of data processing and the impact of COVID-19 on its research and development investigations. Because of the aforementioned factors, the market under consideration saw a brief pause in growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Neurodegenerative Disease Market segmented based on Indication Type, Drug Type, end user, region



By Indication Type:

- Parkinson's Disease

- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

- Alzheimer's Disease

- Huntington Disease

- Others



By Drug Type:



- N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor

- Selective Serotonin

- Reuptake Inhibitor

- Dopamine Inhibitors

- Others



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:



The neurodegenerative disease market is highly competitive, with a significant number of competitors present, including

- AbbVie Inc.

- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Teva Pharmaceutical

- UCB SA

- Novartis

- Others



Regional Analysis:



Because of the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in this area, North America is dominating the worldwide neurodegenerative illness market, accounting for the biggest market share. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older will have Alzheimer's disease by 2022. Alzheimer's disease is expected to affect 12.7 million persons aged 65 and older by 2050. In addition, many more sufferers go unnoticed. In 2020 and 2021, Alzheimer's disease will be the sixth greatest cause of mortality in the United States. As the US population ages, so does the number of persons living with neurodegenerative disorders.



Key Developments:

- Mayzent, an immunomodulator for the treatment of relapsing types of multiple sclerosis, was approved by the FDA in March 2019. (RMS).

- In February 2019, Acorda Therapeutics announced INBRIJA, an inhalation powder used to treat Parkinson's disease patients, in the United States.

- Eisai Co., Ltd. partnered with Biogen in January 2018 to co-promote TECFIDERA, TYSABRI, and AVONEX in Japan.