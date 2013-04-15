New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Neurodegenerative Diseases Market to 2018 - New product entries in both niche and broader Parkinson's disease treatment will boost market despite patent cliff". A highly dynamic market scenario is expected in Neurodegenerative diseases in the next few years, with a number of patent expiries and anticipated new drug approvals. The market for Alzheimer's disease has not seen any recent major breakthroughs, and is expected to experience a decline due to the patent expiry of several major products. The market for Parkinson's disease, on the other hand, is expected to experience growth due to the anticipated approval of expensive products such as Duodopa in the US, in spite of the fact that it will soon hit its own patent cliff. Additionally, the overall aging of populations the developed world is expected to increase the number of patients suffering from these diseases due to their relatively high prevalence in the elderly.
Scope
- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, and key M&A and licensing deal trends in Alzheimer's Disease (AD), Parkinson's Disease (PD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington's Disease (HD).
- The current therapeutic environment in the treatment of AD, PD, HD and ALS across the top seven developed markets, including the US, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, annual cost of therapy, treatment usage patterns such as disease population and prescription populations.
- Market forecasts for all four indications across the US, the top five countries in Europe (EU5) - Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain- as well as Japan.
- Key market drivers and barriers
- The major deals that have taken place in the Neurodegenerative Diseases Market in recent years. Coverage includes Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) as well as co-development and licensing agreements, which are segmented on the basis of geography and total value. A concomitant analysis of the licensing deal values for products by molecule types and is also provided.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will assist business development and marketing executives to strategize their product launches, by allowing them to -
- Understand the competitive environment for Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Understand the clinical and commercial impact of major patent expiries in the neurodegenerative diseases markets
- Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the neurodegenerative diseases market in the forecast period
- Grasp the unmet need which exists in the neurodegenerative diseases Market
