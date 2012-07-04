Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecast to 2019 report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the market. It also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players that are expected to significantly alter the positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products in the global neuroendocrine carcinoma sector.



GlobalData has estimated that the global neuroendocrine carcinoma therapeutics market was worth $127m in 2011 and is forecast to grow at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% to reach $475m by 2019. The high growth is primarily attributed to the advent of approved drugs, Sutent (sunitinib) and Afinitor (everolimus), in the major markets. The expected launch of promising drugs in the forecast period will drive the market. The promising drugs to be launched include: Avastin (bevacizumab) and Lutathera ([177Lutetium]-DOTA0-Tyr3-Octreotate) for Gastrointestinal (GI) carcinoid and pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), pasireotide (SOM 230), and Somatuline (lanreotide acetate) Autogel/Depot for GI carcinoids NETs. These factors will accelerate the growth of the neuroendocrine carcinoma therapeutics market.



Scope



- Annualized data on the seven key neuroendocrine carcinoma markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) revenue data from 2006 to 2011, forecast for eight years to 2019.

- Pipeline analysis data showing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends in the market. Pipeline candidates fall under the following mechanisms of action: Somatostatin analogues and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitors, insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGFR-1) inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and Smoothened (Smo) inhibitor.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market. Key market players covered are Novartis AG, Roche, the Eli Lilly & Company, Callisto Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Insight pharmaceuticals, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A, Roche, Ipsen and Amgen Inc.

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include a strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, and unmet needs and their implications for the neuroendocrine carcinoma therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the neuroendocrine carcinoma market.



Reasons to buy



