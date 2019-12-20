Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Neuroendocrine Tumor prevalent population in 7 major markets were 442,100 and total incident cases were 44,070 in 2016



2. The higher Neuroendocrine Tumor prevalent cases in the United States with 193,877 prevalent cases in 2016, followed by EU5 and Japan.



3. Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest Neuroendocrine Tumor prevalent population with 48,628 cases, followed by France.



Key benefits of the report



1. Neuroendocrine Tumor market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Neuroendocrine Tumor epidemiology and Neuroendocrine Tumor market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Neuroendocrine Tumor market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Neuroendocrine Tumor market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Neuroendocrine Tumor market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Neuroendocrine Tumor market.



"Approximately 70% of Neuroendocrine Tumor patients are functional, and 30% cases non-functional. In 2016, there were 135,714 functional and 58,163 non-functional cases in the United States."



The Market analysis study carried out from 2016 to 2027 demonstrates that the Neuroendocrine tumour Market size was about USD 3.45 billion in 2016 in 7MM.

Neuroendocrine tumour treatment commences with surgery as the curative option. Medications like chemotherapy and cytotoxic agents are often considered after surgery. The somatostatin analogues, Octreotide and Lanreotide remain the keystone of Neuroendocrine tumour treatment.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Neuroendocrine tumour treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Azedra

2. Sulfatinib

3. Axitinib

4. Entrectinib

5. AMG-479

6. Carfilzomib

7. Fosbretabulin

8. RRx-001

9. ATG-008

And many others



The key players in Neuroendocrine tumor market are:

1. Progenics Pharmaceuticals

2. Hutchison MediPharma

3. Pfizer

4. EpicentRx

5. Ignyta

6. Amgen

7. Antengene

8. Mateon Therapeutics



And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3. Neuroendocrine Tumor Disease Background and Overview

4. Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Neuroendocrine Tumor Prevalent Patient Population

4.3. Total Incident Patient Population of Neuroendocrine Tumor

4.4. Country Wise Neuroendocrine Tumor Epidemiology

4.5. United States

4.6. EU5 Countries

4.7. Germany

4.8. France

4.9. Italy

4.10. Spain

4.11. United Kingdom

4.12. Japan

5. Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Algorithm

6. Unmet needs

7. Neuroendocrine Tumor Marketed drugs

7.1. Afinitor (Everolimus): Novartis

7.2. Sutent (Sunitinib Malate): Pfizer

7.3. Somatuline Depot (Lanreotide): Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc

7.4. Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate): Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A

8. Neuroendocrine Tumor Emerging drugs

9. Key Cross Competition

9.1. Iobenguane I-131: Progenics Pharmaceuticals

9.2. 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen

9.3. AMG 479: Amgen

9.4. Anlotinib: Advenchen Laboratories

9.5. Carfilzomib: Amgen

9.6. ATG-008: Antengene

9.7. Entrectinib: Ignyta

9.8. Fosbretabulin: Mateon Therapeutics

9.9. Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.10. Ribociclib: Novartis

9.11. Pembrolizumab: Merck

9.12. RRx-001: EpicentRx

9.13. Axitinib: Pfizer

9.14. Cabozantinib: Exelixis

9.15. CAM2029: Camurus

9.16. Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab: Genentech

9.17. Lenvatinib: Eisai

9.18. Pasireotide LAR: Novartis

9.19. Spartalizumab: Novartis

9.20. Tirapazamine: Teclison

9.21. Pentarin: Tarveda Therapeutics

9.22. Sulfatinib: Hutchison MediPharma

9.23. Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics

9.24. Ramucirumab: Eli Lilly

9.25. ALT 803: Altor Biosciences

9.26. Talimogene laherparepvec: Amgen

9.27. Netazepide: Trio Medicines

10. Neuroendocrine Tumor 7 Major Market analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Size in 7MM

10.3. Neuroendocrine Tumor Market Outlook by Country

10.4. The United States: Market Outlook

10.5. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

10.6. Germany

10.7. France

10.8. United Kingdom

10.9. Spain

10.10. Italy

10.11. Japan: Market Outlook

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Appendix

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight



