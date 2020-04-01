Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: Industry Share, Size, Movements by Global Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- This Neuroendocrine Tumors market report also puts emphasis on key market dynamics of the Healthcare industry and provides historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. Furthermore, this market research report presents thorough summary of the market where it finds out industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, gives industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. While forming this industry analysis report, systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. With this Neuroendocrine Tumors report, a strong organization can be constructed and better decisions can be made that take business towards the great level of success.



Global neuroendocrine tumors market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.80 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.



Market Definition: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market



Neuroendocrine tumors are an oncology disorder in which cancer arises from neuroendocrine cells and proliferate almost all over the body. The organs affected by neuroendocrine tumors are mainly, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, gallbladder, pancreas, lungs and thyroid. It is seen rarely in thymus, kidneys, liver, prostate, skin and ovaries. The patient may experience indigestion, abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing, muscle weakness, jaundice, weight loss etc.



According to the statistics published in American Society of Clinical Oncology, the total prevalent population of neuroendocrine tumors in United States was over 170,000, it is estimated that 12,000 new cases of patients in United States diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors each year.



Segmentation: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market:



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Site of Origin



Carcinoid tumors in the lungs

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland

Small cell lung cancer

Large cell lung cancer

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Therapy Type



Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Medication

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Mechanism of Cation type



Somatostatin analogs

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Peptide receptor radionuclide

Alfa-interferon

Proton-pump inhibitors

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Drug Type



Everolimus

Sunitinib malate

Lorlatinib

Nivolumab

Dacomitinib

Brigatinib

Durvalumab

Atezolizumab

Alectinib

Crizotinib

Topotecan hydrochloride

Bevacizumab

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Route of administration



Oral

Intravenous

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By End Users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA approval for Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), a radioactive somatostatin receptor acting as a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). Previously, drug also received Orphan Drug designation by both the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA)

In April 2019, Merck & Co., Inc received expanded approval from the US FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy as a first line treatment of patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Drivers:



Increase in prevalence rate of neuroendocrine tumor in geriatric population worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Restraints:



Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness about novel therapies and clinical development for neuroendocrine tumors



Competitive Analysis: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market:



Global neuroendocrine tumors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuroendocrine tumors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : Primary Respondents:



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Segments

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size & Forecast

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Drivers and Restraints



