New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The Global Neuroleptics Market size is estimated to reach USD 15.68 billion by 2027 from USD 13.54 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 1.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising incidence of psychosis and other related diseases. The major factors responsible for the rising incidence of these disorders include substance-induced psychoses, genetic mutations, and physical illness that lead to depression. Growing drug abuse, addiction to Neuroleptics drugs and over prescription of drugs are also some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Additional factors such as high investments in research and development and the introduction of new and developed Neuroleptics compounds are expected to stimulate the market growth further.



Anti-psychotic drugs, also called neuroleptics or tranquilizers, are a particular type of medication that is used for treating schizophrenia or bipolar disorder mostly. They are used to treat psychosis, including delusions, hallucinations, and disordered thought of paranoia, among others. These drugs prevent the dopamine receptors in the dopaminergic pathways of the brain, by controlling the effect of dopamine, which is directly connected to the psychotic encounters. The growing predominance of mental illness meanwhile has led to massive consumption of Neuroleptics. National Alliance of Mental Illness conducted a research in 2015 which says, 1 in 5 adults is experiencing mental issues. However, use of these drugs for a long time can result in side effects like involuntary movement disorder and metabolic syndrome, eventually leading to rising mortality in the population with dementia.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1282



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Neuroleptics market and profiled in the report are:



AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Alkermes, Actavis Generics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergen, Otsuka and Pfizer.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



First-generation Drugs

Second-generation Drugs

Third-generation Drugs



Disease Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Schizophrenia

Unipolar Depression

Bipolar Disorder

Dementia

Others



Browse Complete Report "Neuroleptics Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neuroleptics-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Neuroleptics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Neuroleptics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1282



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Neuroleptics market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com