Neurological Game Technology Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

Major & Emerging Players in Neurological Game Technology Market:

Valve Corporation (United States), Qneuro Inc. (United States), Ultraleap Ltd. (United Kingdom), Emotiv Inc. (United States), iMotions A/S. (Denmark), NeuroSky (United States), Affectiva (United States), VRTech Group (Russia), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan)



Neurological game technology is a technology of gaming that involves the use of Brain-computer interfaces like EEG so that users can interact with the game without the need for traditional controllers. Neurological games improve brain connections in multiple sclerosis patients.



by Application (Medical, Non-medical), Platform (IOS, Android, Microsoft Windows), Game Mode (Solo, Duos, Trios, Squad), End-User (Kids, Adults, Older), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Component (Software, Hardware)



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Neurological Game Technology

Technological Advancement over the Globe



Opportunities:

Rising Research and Development activities on the Human Brain and Computer Interfaces

Societal Acceptance of Video Games



Market Drivers:

Increasing population brings with it new challenges for the healthcare system



Challenges:

Rapidly Growing Competitors in the Neurological Game Technology

Adoption of New Innovations in BCI Technology and Gaming.



