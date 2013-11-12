Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Neurology Devices Market (CSF Shunts, CSF Drainage, Clot Retriever, Snare, Embolic Coil, Flow Diversion, Neurosurgery & Neurostimulation Devices)



Neurological disorders are an important cause of mortality and account for almost 12% of the total number of deaths globally. Of these, cerebrovascular diseases are responsible for 85% of the deaths reported. In addition, a rise in the world’s ageing population and an increasing awareness of neurological disorders has triggered the growth of this industry. The growing burden of these diseases on the healthcare system coupled with uncertain economic conditions in the U.S. and Europe has compelled OEMs to introduce cost effective devices for the treatment of neurological disorders. Tax reforms along with increased regulatory compliance norms introduced by several countries are restraining the growth and profitability of companies in this sector.



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These restraining factors experienced in mature markets have made it imperative for OEMs to tap the potential market in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and Russia. There has been significant growth in these emerging economies owing to increase healthcare awareness, rising disposable incomes, a rising middle class and favorable insurance sector policies in these countries. These factors are anticipated to make these regions the most attractive markets during our forecast period of 2011 - 2019.



This report covers an in-depth analysis and an estimation of the global neurology devices market, for the period of 2013 - 2019, considering 2012 as the base year for calculations. In addition, the current market dynamics including the drivers, restraints, trends and recent developments have been captured throughout the report. The neurology devices market has been further segmented into CSF management devices, interventional neurology, neurosurgery and neurostimulation devices markets.



Our geographic analysis chapter spans the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia and ROW (Rest of World). Similarly, a market share analysis for the global market for neurology devices has been provided in the chapter relating to market share analysis.



The major players in this market include Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Group, Covidien, Cyberonics and others. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability financial overview and recent developments. Our chapter on recommendations provides an understanding of barriers to market entry and success strategies to be considered for growth in this market.



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.2 Sources

1.1.2.1 Secondary Research

1.1.2.2 Primary Research

1.1.3 Assumptions

1.1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Neurology Devices Market (2012 & 2019)

2.2 Global Neurology Devices Market, By Segments, 2012 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Global Neurology Devices Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Technological Advances Driving the Growth

3.1.1.2 Aging Population Inducing Chronic Diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disorders

3.1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.1.1.4 Rising Number of Stroke Patients

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Rising Intricacies of Clinical Trials

3.1.2.2 Hospital Budget Constraints & Alternative Treatment Facilities

3.1.2.3 Implementation of the Affordable Healthcare For America Act, 2010

3.2 Opportunities

3.2.1 Emerging Economies in Asia, Latin America and Eastern European Countries

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the Global Neurology Devices Market

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis of the Global Neurology Devices Market, by Geography



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