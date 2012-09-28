Neurology Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The neurological devices market is one of the fastest growing segments in the medical devices industry. With continuous improvements in the neurology devices, market is set to witness double digit growth rate. A wide range of neurology devices are available in the market depending on the complexity of the illness. This market addresses a large pool of patients with the risk of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, etc. Although the neurology devices market is dominated by hemorrhagic strokes devices, there also exists significant growth potential for devices that cure ischemic strokes.



This research report analyzes the neurological devices market on the basis of its segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive study providing detailed information about trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers, and restraints along with the future market projections for the coming years. The market research report includes the analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes detailed complete review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Neurology market is majorly segmented as follows:



- Neurostimulation

- Interventional Neuroradiology

- Neurosurgery

- Cerebro Spinal Fluid (CSF) management devices



Among these segments, neuro-stimulation holds tremendous investment potential for capital investors as it is the fastest growing segment. Minimum invasive surgical approach, reduced side effects, and cost effectiveness are the major advantages offered by neuro-stimulation over other segments. Some important applications of Neurostimulation include treatment of serious conditions like epilepsy, chronic pain, treatment resistant depression, gastroparesis, urinary incontinence, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, and essential tremor.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The interventional neuroradiology segment is the second fastest growing segment after Neurostimulation. It comprises of devices that are aimed at treating stroke-related circulatory problems. Since, stroke is the third leading cause of death in the United States; Currently, the market of interventional neuroradiology is dominated by devices that address hemorrhagic strokes.



The major players in the neurology devices market are Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., DePuy Inc., Elekta AB, Cyberonics Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Nihon Cohden Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Accuracy Inc., Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, Sophysa SA, etc.



