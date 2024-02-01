Neuromarketing Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : BrainSigns, Synetiq, Affectiva, Neural Sense, machineVantage

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Neuromarketing Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Neuromarketing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Mindlab International Ltd (United Kingdom), Affectiva (United States), Neural Sense (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), HCD Research (United States), BrainSigns (Italy), Salesbrain LLC (United States), Synetiq (United Kingdom), Bitbrain (Spain), Nielsen Holdings Inc. (United States), Schlesinger Group (United States), Flying Horse Communication (United States), machineVantage INC. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Neuromarketing

Neuromarketing is the marketing approach that utilizes neuroscientific research and consumer behavior that improves the effectiveness of marketing strategy for increasing sales and conversion rates establishing the brands' image. It measures the physiological and neural signals to gain insights into the customer's preferences and decisions which promotes creative advertising, processing, and other marketing activities. Neuromarketing aims at bringing neuroscience and marketing together. Over the past few years, there have been several studies demonstrating the huge potential to create value for marketers. It includes factors like evaluation of specific advertising, packaging, marketing, content, etc for accurate understanding and observation on how the customers react at the nonconscious level.



On 9th March 2021, Shimmer Research launches the NeuroLynQ@Home platform to enable at-home online psychophysiological neuromarketing research. NeuroLynQ@Home assesses participants' emotional responses to a wide variety of entertainment, advertisements, marketing materials, and other stimuli in their own home.



The Global Neuromarketing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Marketing Education Schools, Consultancy Organisation, Digital Markets Companies, Others), Techniques (Eye Tracking, Pupilometry, Facial Coding, Others), Industry Verticals (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Retail, Healthcare, Others), Offerings (Software, System {Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Electroencephalogram})



Market Opportunities:

- Evolution of Marketing Technologies and Tools will Boost the Neuromarketing Market

- Rising Spending of Marketing Consultancy Companies in the Neuroscience Operation for Impactful Marketing Strategy Execution



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Research and Development in Neuroscience for Marketing and Advertising Industry

- Demand for the Effective Mind Pattern Reading to Make Prediction About the Human Preferences and Brand Image Building



Market Trend:

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the Tools Used in Neuromarketing Tools



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



