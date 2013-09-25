Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Bringing user interaction to the masses in a way consumers thought only science fiction writers had a corner on, NeuroMash has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to raise $50,000 for their “mind-control” product. Putting a whole new spin on mind games the company is focused on “mashing-up” classical gaming with a unique and novel approach to what can only be described as the ultimate in mind game evolution. Using a headset developed by NeuroSky, a company in partnership with NeuroMash, the product uses raw brainwave signals to control an online casino game’s interaction. Due to be released on Android, iOS, PC and Mac NeuroMash will begin with the Beta release of NeuroSlot while more of their single user line of casino games will soon follow.



“Our products are a whole new genre of casino games that offer a ‘disruptive’ level of user interaction which works hand in hand with what’s currently available in traditional casino gaming.” said Mehran Bagherzadeh, Founder/CEO of NeuroMash. “Our technology will offer gamers what they have always wanted, the power to self-influence their odds of winning.” Single user games will eventually include a casino war game entitled NeuroWar, Blackjack influenced NeuroJack and NeuRoulette for Roulette fans. All single user games will be brain controlled so the only way a gamer can have an effect on their gaming outcome is by altering their emotional states. The mind control casino games headset comes with several unique readable algorithms that include concentration, relaxation, blinks, task difficulty and other task familiarity activities that players are allowed to monitor on their screens.



Eventually, with the launch of their NeuroPoker game bio-signals will give online poker enthusiasts what players “live in real time” have always had - body language. “For the first time ever online poker players will have what’s known in the game as ‘tells’ on their opponents.” added Bagherzadeh. “A player’s opponents will be able to see both their own and their competitor’s level of relaxation and focus during the game. That’s what we call the ultimate in interactive gaming.” NeuroMash gaming experts say that their product will help players learn to make better gambling decisions and therefore become better competitors.



Funds raised on Indiegogo will go toward the launch of the NeuroMash single player casino mind games, specifically NeuroSlot, and the initial development of NeuroPoker as well as other upcoming multi-player games. All the games are playable without the headsets and can be converted to classic casino games that don’t use the captured and analyzed emotional state of the user to alter the game. Crowdfunding perks include the “Small Blind” for an investment of $25 which includes a copy of NeuroSlot and “Big Blind” for an investment of $35 for a closed beta version of the game. Other crowdfunding perks are offered for investments of$60 all the way to the “All in!” for $1750.



NeuroMash, is a “mind-control” casino gaming company using newly available third-party mobile EEG-reading headsets for casino games. The company is headed up by Founder and CEO Mehran Bagherzadeh who leads his creative team in cutting edge technology as they aim to integrate technology into everyday activities. The company will soon launch NeuroWar, NeuroJack and NeuRoulette along with NeuroSlot on NeuroSky’s gaming portal.



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