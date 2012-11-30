Neurometabolic Disorders Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Some of the factors driving neurometabolic disorders market are rising incidences of neurometabolic disorders and growing ageing population. Launch of new drugs coupled with the rising awareness among patients and physicians are expected to increase revenues for the neurometabolic disorders industry in the coming years.Government agencies and private companies are taking extra measures to increase awareness among patients and physicians regarding diseases and their available treatment options. Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is currently the available therapeutic option for most neurometabolic diseases.



Market Segmentation



By Type



- Gaucher's disease

- Fabry disease

- Pompe disease

- Mucopolysaccharidosis VI

- Niemann-Pick type C



This research report on neurometabolic disorders industry analyzes its market segments and major geographies. Geographies covered under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the current technological improvements in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top market players.



The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants in the market along with detailed value chain analysis.The major players in the field of neurometabolic disorders are Genzyme, Shire, BioMarin, Actelion, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Amicus Therapeutics, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a forward-looking perspective on various factors driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their strategies

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the industry

- It helps to make more informed business decisions based on an in-depth analysis of the market



