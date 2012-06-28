Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Neurometabolic Disorders Market to 2017 - Novel Therapies for Rare Diseases such as Gaucher’s and Niemann-Pick Poised to Supersede Existing Therapies



Summary



GBI Research has released its latest research, “Neurometabolic Disorders Market to 2017 - Novel Therapies for Rare Diseases such as Gaucher’s and Niemann-Pick Poised to Supersede Existing Therapies” which provides insights into global neurometabolic disorders market and market forecast until 2017. Report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Gaucher Disease Type 1, Niemann Pick Type C, Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis VI Disease. The report examines the treatment usage patterns and also includes insights into the R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape including major players in neurometabolic disorders market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in neurometabolic disorders market.



Scope



- The report analyzes market characterization, pipeline analysis and key M&A trends in the Gaucher Disease Type 1, Niemann Pick Type C, Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis VI Disease markets in the neurometabolic disorders market.

- Data and analysis on the contraceptives market in the leading geographies of the world – the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

- Annualized market data for the Gaucher Disease Type 1, Niemann Pick Type C, Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis VI Disease in the neurometabolic disorders market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017.

- Market data on the therapeutic landscape which covers market revenues, treatment usage patterns and annual cost of therapy.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market

- The competitive landscape of the neurometabolic disorders market.

- Key M&A activities and Licensing Agreements that took place from 2005 to 2011 in the neurometabolic disorders market.



Companies Mentioned



Genzyme Corporation Shire BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Actelion



