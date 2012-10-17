Neuromodulation Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Neuromodulation is one of the fastest growing sectors in the medical devices market. Neuromodulation devices provide symptomatic relief through alteration, or modulation of nerve system function. Neuromodulation functions either by stimulating nerves to produce a natural biological response or by applying small doses of medicines directly to the site of action. The neuromodulation devices market is growing rapidly due to increase in the ageing population resulting in increased demand for newer treatment options for age related diseases.



This market is expected to benefit from the rise in demand for non-invasive treatment options. Advancement in technology and increased knowledge in neurophysiology offers vast potential opportunities in treatment, influencing stupendous growth of the neuromodulation devices market. Neuromodulation market addresses the huge patient population in epilepsy, anxiety disorders, stroke, depression, Parkinson’s disease, and others. With this stupendous growth, neuromodulation market is expected to become as large as the cardiac devices market.



Market Segmentation



- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

- Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

- Peripheral Stimulation



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. It includes a comprehensive study of the ongoing market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. The report also includes an analysis of the technological developments in the neuromodulation devices market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Some of the major players dominating the market of neuromodulation devices are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific, Cyberonics, IntraPace, Nevro, Johnson & Johnson, Codman, Integra, and others.



