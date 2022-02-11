London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2022 -- Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a new Market Study on – "World Neuromodulation Market Outlook and Research 2022 to 2028".



Neuromodulation is an intracranial and electrical therapy which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of the neurological diseases. Some common diseases that can be cured through neuromodulation therapy are spinal cord injury, tremors, chronic pain, minimally conscious state, bladder control, and stroke, which are usually found in the geriatric population. The proven effectiveness and enhancing acceptance of this therapy across a range of neurological disorders is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. As per the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson's diseases was reported to be around 6.2 million people worldwide and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson's by the year 2040. Also, Parkinson's Disease Foundation reveals that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to create huge demand for neuromodulation devices, thereby aiding the market growth all over the world.



The Major Key Players Analysis Included in Neuromodulation Market are:



-Abbott Laboratories

-Boston Scientific Corporation

-Medtronic PLC

-Nevro Corporation

-Neuropace Inc.

-Neurosigma Inc.

-Neuronetics Inc.

-LivaNova PLC

-Nuvectra

-Synapse Biomedical Inc.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Technology:



-Internal Neuromodulation

-External Neuromodulation



By Application:



-Parkinson's Disease

-Epilepsy

-Depression

-Dystonia

-Pain Management

-Others



Neuromodulation Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



Competitive Scenario of Neuromodulation Market



Regional Overview 2022



