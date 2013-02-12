Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Neuromodulation Market - (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electrical Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation & Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) - Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Neuromodulation devices have emerged as one of the fastest growing segments of the medical device market due to high demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment. With advancements in technology, neuromodulation is expected to become a promising therapeutic area and high growth industry in the next decade, as it offers symptomatic relief mainly from chronic pain, incontinence, heart failure, headache, depression, epilepsy, etc. The neuromodulation devices market includes deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation and others external stimulation devices such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS).
The neuromodulation technique acts directly upon nerves or the target area where the activity of nerves is altered due to biological responses produced by electrical stimulation or drug infusion. These devices include small electrodes that are attached to the brain, the spinal cord, or peripheral nerves. These precisely placed leads are connected by means of an extension cable to a pulse generator to generate electrical stimulation. Neuromodulation can have applications in any area of the body and can treat several diseases like chronic pain, epilepsy, psychiatric disorder, movement disorder, cardiovascular disorder, genitourinary and colorectal disorder, stroke and brain injury, and gastric disorder.
The main drivers for the neuromodulation market are the rising population of aged people and age-related diseases like Alzheimer's, epilepsy, spinal cord injury, and Parkinson's disease. According to the International Neuromodulation Society, about 40 million to 50 million patients worldwide suffer from epilepsy, and 1.5 million people currently (2012) suffer from Parkinson disease in the U.S. The large pool of patients that suffer from depression, stroke, anxiety disorders, lower back pain, urinary incontinence, and tremor offers the neuromodulation industry opportunities to grow in the next five years. The market for treatment of tinnitus, in particular, represents an emerging application of neuromodulation. According to the American Tinnitus Association, about 50 million people currently (2012) suffer from this disease in the U.S.
