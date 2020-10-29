Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Global "Neuromodulation Market" Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import, export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.



Neuromodulation market is set to touch US$ 500 Million by 2025.



The major companies:



Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova(Cyberonics), Nevro



Market overview:



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, strong product pipeline offered by the players. In addition, rapid advances in the field of neuromodulation and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment and negative social perception is restraining the growth of neuromodulation market.



North America is seen as the dominant player in the neuromodulation market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) in 2015. In the coming years, the neuromodulation market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of devices involved in neuromodulation.



Regions covered By Neuromodulation Market Report 2020 to 2026 are



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).



