Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Neuromorphic Processing Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.



The main advantage of neuromorphic chips is that they can process the knowledge faster than the regular processors, which helps the defense industry in processing battlefield data, including resource and weapon management. The growing requirement for testing and transmitting signals in this industry is mainly driving the expansion of the neuromorphic computing marketplace for the aerospace and defense industry. This is because with the help of neuromorphic computing, coding becomes secure, thereby reducing cyber threats when transmitting data from one end to another. This is another major driving factor across various industry applications.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, an 8 million-neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community. Pohoiki Beach allows the researchers to experiment with brain-inspired research chip, Loihi in order to rescale the neural-inspired algorithms that comprises of sparse coding, path planning and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

The signal recognition technology is being utilized across a wide range of applications, due to the rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, which makes it the fastest growing application for neuromorphic computing. Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. This is because any business considers this as an environmentally friendly answer to the matter.

The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of the major traditional players who are investing heavily in research and development of neuromorphic processing. Moreover, the market being in its nascent stage, neuromorphic processing includes various stakeholders that include neuromorphic hardware chip manufacturers, educational institutions, research labs, technical experts and system companies. The stakeholders are currently collaborating with one another to enhance the performance of neuromorphic computing systems.

Key participants include IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others



Important the study on the Neuromorphic Processing market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



