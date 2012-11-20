Clarksville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- More than 75 million adults are affected by various temporomandibular joint (TMJ) related issues -- also known as TMD, temporomandibular joint disorders, resulting in chronic pain, soreness, headaches and a variety of inconvenient and uncomfortable symptoms. Luckily, there are non-invasive treatments available through the practice of neuromuscular dentistry, and Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Clarksville, Maryland, is a leading practitioner of these solutions.



The TMJ is the joint which connects the lower jaw to the skull, and therefore is crucial to our daily lives. From chewing and eating to speaking, and even proper body posture and alignment, the TMJ is in constant usage, thousands of times per day.



TMD may be caused from head and neck trauma, whiplash, direct blows or impacts to the jaw, missing or misaligned teeth, genetic predisposition, and more. One easy-to-spot warning sign that TMD symptoms are occurring will not only be the accompanying pain and headaches, which may be caused by a variety of issues, but specifically the popping or clicking noise, or locking, of the TMJ itself while eating or yawning.



Parmar Dentistry knows how crucial it is to not just treat the symptoms, but the core problems which are causing all of the actual TMJ issues. Through the practice of neuromuscular dentistry techniques, which focus on the healthy relationship between teeth, jaw joints, head and neck muscles, non-invasive solutions and treatments can be successfully provided.



Utilizing special TENS relaxing equipment, which relaxes facial muscles and prevents pain, TMJ problems can be identified and diagnosed. Potential solutions could include custom bite splints and temporary orthotic appliances which allow the TMJ to gradually correct itself, its positioning and its movement by establishing the proper bite and range of motion. This will greatly reduce pain, headaches, muscle spasms and other related symptoms.



Permanent adjustments can then be made to ensure that TMD does not reoccur and the proper bite and jaw motion is retained. These treatments include the reshaping of enamel, fitting crowns or bridges, and in the most severe instances, orthodontic work to realign teeth.



Contact Parmar Dentistry by calling 410.531.5639 for more information on how to treat painful TMD today.



About Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Parmar Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a trusted dental care provider located in Clarksville, Maryland. They provide their Columbia-Clarksville clients with a number of services, including cosmetic dentistry, implants, periodontal therapy, sedation dentistry and much more, including the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. The practice utilizes the latest technologies and treatments to provide the utmost in effective and safe treatment and prevention. Visit ParmarDMD.com for more information on their Maryland dental practice, or call them directly at 410.531.5639.