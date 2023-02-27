New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Neuronavigation Systems Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Neuronavigation Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Stryker (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Brainlab AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), ClaroNav (Canada), Surgical Theater, LLC (United States), Synaptive Medical (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (United States).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Neuronavigation Systems market to witness a CAGR of 15.35% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Spinal Surgery) by Type (Optical System (ENT, Maxillofacial, Spinal, and Neurosurgery), Electromagnetic System (Cranial and ENT Surgical Procedures)) by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Definition:

Growing incidence and high prevalence of several neurological disorders related to brain and spine, tumors, and other neurovascular disorders are projected to lead the growth of the neuronavigation systems market globally. Neuronavigation systems help neurosurgeons during serious operations that are executed within the confines of the brain as well as the spinal column. It helps in guiding the surgery precisely by providing an exact outline of the surrounding neurovascular structures. Additionally, it provides intra-operative orientation to the specialists that help them in formulating a precise surgical method toward the targeted lesion. Rapidly rising medical tourism industry in the area, government initiatives indorsing health care infrastructure in many nations, and increase in health care expenditure. These factors are act as a key driver of neuronavigation systems market. Also, Escalating adoption of optical technologies including fluoroscopy and computed tomography (CT) based technologies will help to boost market all over the world.



Market Trends:

- Developments in Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation Systems

- Upsurging Preference for Optical Navigation Technology among Surgeons

- Fueling Demand Due To Increase in Orthopedic, Neurological and ENT Disorders



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Need and Rising Demand for Accurate and Precise Systems

- Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

- Rising Regulatory Approval for Navigation Systems



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Adoption of Surgical Navigation Systems in Ambulatory Settings and Untapped APAC market

- Huge Demand Due to Technological Advancements and Aging Population



Market Breakdown by Applications: Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Spinal Surgery



Market Breakdown by Types: Optical System (ENT, Maxillofacial, Spinal, and Neurosurgery), Electromagnetic System (Cranial and ENT Surgical Procedures)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Neuronavigation Systems market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Neuronavigation Systems market.

- -To showcase the development of the Neuronavigation Systems market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Neuronavigation Systems market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Neuronavigation Systems market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Neuronavigation Systems market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



