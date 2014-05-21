Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain – Current and Future Players” report to its research database.



“PharmaPoint: Neuropathic Pain – Current and Future Players”. The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the rapidly growing Neuropathic Pain Market. The report identifies and analyses the key companies shaping and driving the global Neuropathic Pain market. The report provides insight into the competitive Neuropathic Pain landscape, including new companies entering the market.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/pharmapoint-neuropathic-pain-current-and-future-players-market-report.html .



Scope

- Investigation of current and future market competition for Neuropathic Pain

- Competitor assessment

- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Strategic assessment of the Neuropathic Pain sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis



Reasons to buy

- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Neuropathic Pain Market

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market

- What’s the next big thing in the global Neuropathic Pain market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize



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Companies mention in this reports as follows:

- Pfizer

- Eli Lilly

- Grünenthal

- Endo Health Solutions

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals

- Daiichi Sankyo

- Convergence Pharmaceuticals



Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 7

1.1 List of Tables 8

1.2 List of Figures 9

2 Introduction 10

2.1 Catalyst 10

2.2 Related Reports 10

3 Market Outlook 12

3.1 Global Markets 12

3.1.1 Forecast 12

3.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues 22

4 Current and Future Players 25

4.1 Overview 25

4.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy 27

4.3 Company Profiles 28

4.3.1 Pfizer 28

4.3.2 Eli Lilly 30

4.3.3 Grünenthal 32

4.3.4 Endo Health Solutions 35

4.3.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals 36

4.3.6 Daiichi Sankyo 38

4.3.7 Convergence Pharmaceuticals 40

5 Appendix 42

5.1 Bibliography 42

5.2 Abbreviations 43

5.3 Methodology 44

5.4 Forecasting Methodology 44

5.4.1 Diagnosed PDN, PHN, and TN Patients 44

5.4.2 Percent Drug-Treated Patients 45

5.4.3 General Pricing Assumptions 45

5.4.4 Generic Erosion 45

5.5 Physicians and Specialists Included in This Study 46

5.6 About the Authors 48

5.6.1 Author 48

5.6.2 Global Head of Healthcare 49

5.7 About GlobalData 50

5.8 Disclaimer 50



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