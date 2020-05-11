Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Neuropathic Pain Market (Type - Phantom Limb Pain, Trigeminal Neuralgia, Post Herpetic Neuralgia, and Post-traumatic Neuropathy; Indication - Spinal Stenosis, and Diabetic Neuropathy; Diagnosis - Imaging Physical Examination, and Blood Tests; Treatment - Medication Type, NSAIDs Type, Antidepressant Drugs Type, and Multimodal Therapy; Distribution Channel - Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies; End User - Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13297



Growing Incidence of Diabetes and Cancer



Growing incidence of diabetes and cancer are the major drivers for the growth of the neuropathic pain market across the globe. According to the International federation diabetes federation, around 420 million adult population were suffering from diabetes in 2016 and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040. Furthermore, the increase in the geriatric population also fuels the growth of market growth.



Well-Established Reimbursements & Strong Healthcare Infrastructure Create an Opportunity



Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure are the other factors propelling market growth. Besides, growing awareness among patients for the treatment of neuropathic pain also fuels the growth of the neuropathic pain market. However, growing counterfeit drugs, side effects of treatments and lack of awareness about the neurological condition restrain the growth of the market.



Moreover, well-established reimbursements and strong healthcare infrastructure create an opportunity for the growth of the global neuropathic pain management market in the upcoming years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Neuropathic Pain Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Neuropathic Pain Market



Geographically, the global market for neuropathic pain has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the neuropathic pain market due to an increase in the elderly population, which leads to too many disorders and diseases.



Furthermore, a strong distribution network, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and major players of the market in the region are some other factors that help the growth of the market in the North American region.



The European market is projected to be the second-largest during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing cases of cancer patients in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing frequency of diabetes in countries such as India and China.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13297



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Neuropathic Pain Amidst COVID-19"



Neuropathic Pain Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Neuropathic Pain Market Highlights



=> Neuropathic Pain Market Projection



=> Neuropathic Pain Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Neuropathic Pain Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Neuropathic Pain Market



Chapter - 4 Neuropathic Pain Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Type



=> Phantom Limb Pain



=> Trigeminal Neuralgia



=> Post Herpetic Neuralgia



=> Post-traumatic Neuropathy



Chapter - 6 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Indication



=> Spinal Stenosis



=> Diabetic Neuropathy



Chapter - 7 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Diagnosis



=> Imaging Physical Examination



=> Blood Tests



Chapter - 8 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Treatment



=> Medication Type



=> NSAIDs Type



=> Antidepressant Drugs Type



=> Multimodal Therapy



Chapter - 9 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Distribution Channel



=> Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores



=> Online Pharmacies



Chapter - 10 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



Chapter - 11 Global Neuropathic Pain Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 12 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



=> Pfizer Inc.



=> Eli Lily and Company



=> GlaxoSmithKline PLC



=> Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company



=> Sanofi S.A.



=> Biogen Idec Inc.



=> Baxter Healthcare Corporation



=> Depomed Inc.



Chapter - 13 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-neuropathic-pain-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.