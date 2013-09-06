Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Neuropathic Pain, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Neuropathic Pain. Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Neuropathic Pain.

- A review of the Neuropathic Pain products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Neuropathic Pain pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Neuropathic Pain.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Neuropathic Pain pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Genzyme Corporation

DURECT Corporation

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Biogen Idec Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis

AstraZeneca PLC

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics

MedImmune LLC

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sangamo BioSciences, Inc.

XenoPort, Inc.

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Esteve Group

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA

LEO Pharma A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sigma-Tau S.p.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vernalis plc

Merck KGaA

EpiCept Corporation

Evotec Aktiengesellschaft

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

AVANIR Pharmaceuticals

Lpath, Inc.

Medivir AB

Benitec Ltd.

Bionomics Limited

Nuvo Research Inc.

CombinatoRx, Incorporated

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

KunWha Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Diamyd Medical AB

Transition Therapeutics Inc.

Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

DARA BioSciences, Inc.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

Debiopharm Group

Auspex Pharmaceuticals

VistaGen Therapeutics , Inc.

Palau Pharma S.A

Snowdon Inc.

Neurotune AG

Grunenthal GmbH

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amura Holdings Ltd.

Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG

AngioChem Inc.

PharmEste

Trevena, Inc.

Arcion Therapeutics, Inc.

GP Pharm, S.A.

Kineta, Inc.

WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hydra Biosciences, Inc.

Yaupon Therapeutics, Inc.

NeurAxon, Inc.

Virobay Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Knopp Neurosciences Inc.

QRxPharma Limited

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Targacept, Inc.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

to-BBB technologies BV

Lipopharma

Winston Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medisyn Technologies, Inc.

Maruho Co.,Ltd.

NeuroTherapeutics Pharma Inc.

Bial - Portela & Ca, S.A.

CLL Pharma

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Inserm Transfert SA

Spinifex Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited

TheraQuest Biosciences, LLC

MediProPharma, Inc.

Celtic Pharmaceutical Holdings L.P.

Vichem Chemie Research Ltd.

RaQualia Pharma Inc.

Naurex, Inc.

Cytogel Pharma, LLC



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