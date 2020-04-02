Neurorehabilitation Devices Market 2019-2030 Analysis Examined in New Market Research Report with Focusing Key Players Like Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Neurorehabilitation Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is estimated to be over US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at ~15% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players: Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics, MagVenture, Inc., Hocoma, Neuro Style, Neofect, and Tyromotion GmbH among others.



Neurorehabilitation devices Market Segmentation:



Neurorehabilitation devices Market by Usage:

-Consumables & Assay Kits

-Instruments

-Services



By Test Type:

-Neurorobotic Systems

-Non-invasive Stimulators

-Wearable Devices

-Brain-computer Interface



By Application:

-Brain Stroke

-Spinal Cord Injury

-Parkinson's Disease

-Cerebral Palsy

-Brain Trauma Injury



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



By End User:

-Hospitals/Clinics

-Cognitive Care Centers

-Research Institutes



Neurorehabilitation aims to offer highest level of independence and function, while enhancing overall quality life, emotionally, socially, and physically.



