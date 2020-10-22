Neurorehabilitation Devices Market 2019-2030: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecasts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- In case of neurological disorders, there are often physical and mental limitations which require individualized concepts to enable safe and effective implementation of the training and rehabilitation programs. Wide scale adoption of robot-assisted devices is observed in neurorehabilitation for supporting and controlling the required movements to restore normal functionality of body. The latest development in robotics includes wearable robots adapted to the human body, which helps in precise adapted support for physical movements. Moreover, increasing prevalence of neurological disorder is contributing in the market growth. For instance, according to Alzheimer's Association, by 2050 the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer's dementia will grow to a projected 13.8 million. However, the lack of technicality and ease of usage of these devices along with shortage of personalized home care equipped with neurorehabilitation devices hinders the growth of neurorehabilitation devices market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Major Key Players of the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market are:

Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics, MagVenture, Inc., Hocoma, Neuro Style, Neofect, and Tyromotion GmbH among others.



Get sample copy of "Neurorehabilitation Devices Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/250?source=shubh



Rising geriatric population suffering with several neurological disorders is on rise which in turn is attributed to the growth of the market. The most common neurological disorders encountered in aging population are strokes, neuropathy, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. For instance, according to the Parkinson's Foundation Prevalence Project it is estimated that by 2020, around 930,000 people in the United States will be suffering with Parkinson's disease. The number is predicted to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Neurorehabilitation a non-pharmaceutical treatment provides training for behavioral adaptations which can assist patients to cope better with their motor and non-motor symptoms observed during Parkinson's disease.



Several developmental strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions by key players are essentially driving the growth of neurorehabilitation devices market. For instance, in January 2020, Ectron announced partnership with MAG & More for developing strong and reliable stimulators to offer right solution for customer's individual requirements. Similarly, Ectron in November, 2019 entered in partnership with Fesia Technology for expanding its product range by providing Fesia Walk a latest functional electrical stimulation solution for foot drop which helps the patients to improve their walking pattern. Moreover, key players are focusing on launching several novel neurorehabilitation devices. For instance in 2019, Ekso Bionics released its latest neurorehabilitation suit, the EksoNR designed primarily for helping people to recover from a stroke, by recreating the natural movement of the legs.



Major Types of Neurorehabilitation Devices Market covered are:

Neurorobotic Systems

Non-invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

Brain-computer Interface



Major Applications of Neurorehabilitation Devices Market covered are:

Brain Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Parkinson's Disease

Cerebral Palsy

Brain Trauma Injury



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Neurorehabilitation Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Neurorehabilitation Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Neurorehabilitation Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Neurorehabilitation Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/250?source=shubh



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size

2.2 Neurorehabilitation Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Neurorehabilitation Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Neurorehabilitation Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Neurorehabilitation Devices Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/250?source=shubh



In the end, Neurorehabilitation Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com