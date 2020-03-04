Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Cost Analysis, Strategy and Growth Factor Report 2030: Medtronic, Abbott

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- In case of neurological disorders, there are often physical and mental limitations which require individualized concepts to enable safe and effective implementation of the training and rehabilitation programs. Wide scale adoption of robot-assisted devices is observed in neurorehabilitation for supporting and controlling the required movements to restore normal functionality of body. The latest development in robotics includes wearable robots adapted to the human body, which helps in precise adapted support for physical movements.



The Key Competitors operating in the global Neurorehabilitation Devices market are Medtronic, Ectron, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics, MagVenture, Inc., Hocoma, Neuro Style, Neofect, and Tyromotion GmbH among others.



Neurorehabilitation Devices Product Type:

-Neurorobotic Systems

-Non-invasive Stimulators

-Wearable Devices

-Brain-computer Interface



Neurorehabilitation Devices By End User:

-Hospitals/Clinics

-Cognitive Care Centre

-Research Institutes



Neurorehabilitation Devices By Region:

-North America

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-Rest of World (ROW)



Neurorehabilitation Devices By Application:

-Brain Stroke

-Spinal Cord Injury

-Parkinson's Disease

-Cerebral Palsy

-Brain Trauma Injury



neurorehabilitation devices market is driven by increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of neurological disorders and emergence of several new & potent therapies for treating neurological disorders. Moreover, the launch of new products based on advanced technologies is contributing to the growth of neurorehabilitation devices market. However, the high cost associated with treating neurological disorders and lack of neurorehabilitation centers in several regions hampers the market growth.



