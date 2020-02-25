San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- One of the major causes of disability today is dementia with 50 million people suffering from it, and 10 million joining ranks each year. Out of these, about 60-70% cases are Alzheimer's. This underscores a need to develop devices that can treat the disease or at least make life more independent for patients. This will help boost market growth of neurostimulation devices.



It is worth noting here that one that is already in use in Israel and Europe is NeuroAD. However, while safe to use, FDA did not approve it for use in United States of America due to questions regarding efficacy. However, it is worth noting that recently, FDA has approved a number of devices to manage some notable illnesses like that of chronic pain. The product approved for chronic pain is called Proclaim XR and uses low-dosage waveform for stimulation. Besides, the United states congress is directing investment – USD 2.8 bn. - towards research in the field of Alzheimer's. Funding and approvals help the market take on a positive growth trajectory.



Besides, it is important to point out here that while dementia is not a normal part of the ageing process, it is mainly noted in the elderly. And, while population worldwide is set to age at a great pace, the number of cases might increase in the future, leading to growth in demand for neurostimulation devices, helping the market grow reach a higher valuation.



An interesting fact here is that use in treatment of epilepsy, a chip shows promise of treating obesity by tapping into the part of the brain that deals with hunger. The chip is called RNS or Responsive Neurostimulation System. The study was conducted on mice successfully and is carried in the journal of National Academy of Sciences.



Removal of Stigma from Mental Diseases Driving Growth in Global Neurostimulation Devices Market



Two factors are set to drive the global neurostimulation devices market onto a high growth phase. One is that awareness regarding epilepsy, depression, and Parkinson's is growing rapidly. And, the second is that stigma related to depression is and other mental illnesses is losing ground, leading to higher demand for treatment, and thus propelling global neurostimulation devices market onto a high growth curve.



Besides, as understanding of brain improves, thanks to extensive research and technological advancement, market for neurostimulation devices will see growth.



North America to Lead Regional Segments in Terms of Market Share



Owing to a rapidly expanding geriatric population age group and a large number of patients marking the landscape, North America will top the regional charts of global neurostimulation devices market. This will lead to massive demand for such devices in the years to come. Besides, the approval received by devices for epilepsy from FDA will also drive market forward.



Additionally, it is worth noting that the region is witnessing a growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options and an increase in investment in research and development to treat Alzheimer's.



Global Neurostimulation Devices Market to Witness Research and Development Activities Gaining Steam



The market for neurostimulation devices is slightly fragmented owing to a decent number of players participating in the playfield. Some of the major ones include NeuroSigma, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC., Cochlear Ltd., Endostim Inc., Medtronic, Autonomic Technologies, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Synapse Biomedical Inc., and BioControl Medical. The other companies operating in the market are Electro Medics, NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corporation, ElectroCore, Neuros Medical, ElectroCore LLC, NeuroMetrix, EnteroMedics Inc., Neuronetics Inc., and SPR Therapeutics, among others. For most players, an edge would be had with development of innovative products and thus technology would hold a central place in the overall strategy of growth.



