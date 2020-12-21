Neurostimulation Devices Market Size – USD 4.98 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Neurostimulation Devices
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis By Product, By Application Type (Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease) By Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast to 2027
Neurostimulation Devices Market: An Overview
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market was valued at USD 5.59 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.27 Billion by the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.4 %. Neurostimulator or neurostimulation is equipment that is used for neuromodulation. The neuromodulation process uses an implantable medical device to alter neural activities for therapeutic purposes. The recent emergence of neurostimulation devices as a neural activity modulator is a major disruptive discovery in the healthcare sector. In line with this, neurostimulation devices market leaders, as well as emerging players, are developing machines that can be used for neural activity modulation. For instance, Medtronic, the U.S.-based medical device company, launched Enterra II gastric neurostimulator, a device that can be programmed to generate mild electrical pulses for gastric electrical stimulation to treat chronic nausea and vomiting due to gastroparesis.
Neurostimulation Devices Market Dynamics
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle health disorders, unmet needs of patients are stimulating technological development while shifting the significant focus of healthcare companies on the development of new mechanisms, patent expiry, availability of private and public funds for research, and supportive regulatory scenario. These are some of the notable factors boosting the market growth. The launch of new devices is expected to support market growth over the coming years. For instance, Medtronic developed its pain neurostimulation system integrating the FDA-approved SureScan MRI Technology, which is engineered for patients to safely undergo an MRI scan.
Get Access to Report Sample by clicking here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2303
The American Academy of Neurology lists stroke as the third leading cause of death in the U.S., with Alzheimer's ranking sixth. Statistics from reliable sources indicate that Parkinson's affects nearly 1 million Americans annually, with at least a minimum of 60,000 new cases being reported annually, factors that will necessitate the neurostimulation devices market
Of the various types of neurostimulation devices, sacral nerve stimulators are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2020-2027, with a CAGR of 13.2%. However, associated stringent government regulation is a major challenge for the Neurostimulation Devices market growth of this market segment
Neurostimulation Devices Market: Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a 19.4% share of the global neurostimulation devices market. Developing nations such as China and India are expected to witness high growth of the market. Europe is anticipated to hold 30.6% of the market share by the year 2027, with the regional segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.
Neurostimulation Devices Market: Key Players
PLC, BioControl Medical
Jude Medical
Spinal Modulation
Boston Scientific Corp.
Synapse Biomedical, Inc.
Cochlear, Cyberonics, Inc.
Nevro Corp.
Others
Impact of COVID-19 on Neurostimulation Devices Market
The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted many aspects of business, and the healthcare sector has been the most affected by the crisis. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic, and the healthcare industry has to undertake a number of emergency steps to help the general public fight with the deadly disease. While hospitals and clinics have been filled to capacity, trying to help ailing patients, most patients have been told to avoid healthcare institutions if not faced with an utter emergency as hospitals are highly contagious places. The neurostimulation devices market is expected to register a slowdown as neurological disorders are not ailments that can prove to be immediately life-threatening. But the market will once again pick up its growth pace as things get back to normal after the pandemic is finally over.
Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2303
Report Highlights:
Detailed overview of the parent market
Changing neurostimulation devices market dynamics
In-depth neurostimulation devices market segmentation
Historical, present, and projected neurostimulation devices market size in terms of volume and value
Recent neurostimulation devices market trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Segments, sub-segments, and geographical regions showing growth prospects
A neutral perspective on neurostimulation devices market performance
Neurostimulation Devices Market: Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Neurostimulation Devices Market on the basis of product type, application type, type, end-use, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Spinal Cord Stimulators
Deep Brain Stimulators
Sacral Nerve Stimulators
Vagus Nerve Stimulators
Gastric Electric Stimulators
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Pain Management
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
Depression
Dystonia
Gastroparesis
Parkinson's Disease
Others
Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2303
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Implantable
External
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Hospitals/Clinics
Cognitive Care Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Benelux
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA
Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neurostimulation-devices-market
Thank you for reading this Report. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.