Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Neurostimulation Devices Market will be worth USD 13.70 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson's diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Neurostimulation Devices market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Neurostimulation Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Neurostimulation Devices market will be like in the years to come.



This report on the global Neurostimulation Devices Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Neurostimulation Devices market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Neurostimulation Devices market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Neurostimulation Devices industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and can power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The spinal cord stimulator segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. The rising need for treating spinal injuries and neuropathic pain is most likely to increase the demand for the Spinal Cord Stimulators across the globe.

Pain management is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.0%. The increasing incidence of chronic and acute pain disorders among patients suffering from neurological disorders is expected to increase the usage of neurostimulation devices for pain management.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The economic development and increasing Healthcare Budgetary Allocation in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices in the region.

Key participants include BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson's Disease

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



