New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global Neurostimulation Devices Market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4 %. Neurostimulation Devices - Neurostimulator or Neurostimulation are equipment that is used for neuromodulation. The process of making use of an implantable medical device to alter and modulate neural activities for therapeutic purposes is called neuromodulation. The recent emergence of Neurostimulation Devices as a neural activity modulator is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, market leaders, as well as emerging players, are developing mechanisms that can be used for neural activities modulation. For instance, Medtronic plc US-based medical device company launched EnterraII gastric neurostimulator, a programmable device that generates mild electrical pulses for gastric electrical stimulation to treat chronic, intractable nausea and vomiting due to gastroparesis.



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle health disorders, unmet needs of patients are pushing the technological development, significant focus of healthcare companies on development of novel mechanisms, upcoming patent expiry, availability of private as well public funds for research, and affirmative regulatory scenario all over the globe, are some of the notable factors boosting market growth in the industry. According to the American Academy of Neurology, stroke is listed as the third leading cause of death in U.S., with Alzheimer's being ranked as the sixth leading cause of death. Statistics from the same source indicate that Parkinson's affects nearly 1 million Americans annually with at least a minimum of 60,000 new cases that are reported annually. However, associated adverse effects and availability of advanced alternative options are the major hindrances for Neurostimulation devices market growth during 2019-2026.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Neurostimulation Devices market and profiled in the report are:



Medtronic PLC, BioControl Medical, St. Jude Medical, Spinal Modulation, Boston Scientific Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cochlear, Cyberonics, Inc., and Nevro Corp.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Electric Stimulators



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson's Disease

Others



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Implantable

External



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals/Clinics

Cognitive Care Centers

Research Institutes

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders



3.2. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases



3.3. Technological Advancements



3.4. Non-Lenient government regulations



Chapter 4. Neurostimulation Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Neurostimulation Devices Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Neurostimulation Devices Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Neurostimulation Devices Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Neurostimulation Devices market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



