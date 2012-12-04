Neurostimulation Market - Advanced Technologies, Global Market and Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Driven by rising health awareness and continuous disruptive innovations made in the field of medical and biological technologies, the global market for neurostimulation is expected to reach a market size valued at USD 7.3 billion in year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% from 2012 – 2018. It was estimated at USD 4.2 billion in 2011.



Medical devices manufacturing companies and their technological affiliates or subsidiaries are continuously working on developing novel devices and technologies which can enhance the efficacy of existing treatments and devices, and simultaneously gain market advantage. The strategic approaches followed by these companies are focusing on creating new markets and increasing the existing market share. The market is driven by rising cases of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, chronic pain and incidences of depression related disorders.



The need for devices with better user interface, ability to pre-sense a neurological episode on-set, optimize the inter-device communication, and many more such features which can increase the therapeutic efficacy of the therapy, is driving the neurostimulation market growth. However, lack of a reliable measuring system which can define the expected outcome of neurostimulation therapies is a major challenge for manufacturers to develop a solution with defined outcome.



The neurostimulation market based on therapies is broadly categorized into the following segments: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), and Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). The slow pace of technological developments in the field is limiting the market growth, and in the current global market has the following technologies - Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), VNS, DBS, and SCS. However, with stringent IP regulations and increase in FDA approvals, the market is set to see quick growth in the near future.



The market for neurostimulation currently has strong presence in North America and Europe, but is experiencing fast growth in Asia Pacific regions, mainly across China, Brazil and the Indian markets.

The global neurological market currently has few players who are largely present in Western markets. The leading players dominating the market are - Boston Scientific Corp., Cyberonics Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Neuropace Inc., and CVRx Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



