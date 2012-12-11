Neurotic Man: New Book Charts Author's Neuroticism with Frank Humor

Encinitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Neuroticism is a common feature of modern life. Nobody will admit this more freely than Richard Georges, a former political activist and free-thinker who has enlightened tens of thousands of online readers with his Neurotic Man Project. Hoping to reach a wider audience Georges has compiled his vignettes into a powerful and eye-opening new book.



In fact, Neurotic Man could be the perfect weapon against the plague itself. Tapping into the free-floating anxiety that has made its way across the modern world, George’s book offers a humor-ridden take on this very disabling problem.



Synopsis:



“Follow the life and times of that everyday man, Neurotic Man. In this age of employment stress, environment and global change ignorance, and various unknown diseases popping up like wildflowers on a fertile mountainside, who wouldn't be neurotic? The adventures are presented as a series of vignettes in a stream of consciousness fashion.



“Follow Neurotic Man as he enters the dating world looking for Ms. Right (or at least a second date), as he searches for that perfect job (where he doesn't get arrested), and confronts major difficulties like how to enter a public restroom without touching the possibly contaminated door handle. Through it all he tries to make sense of the confusion he feels and sees around him with wit, humor and a dose of humanity.”



As the author explains, ever reader will find a few facets of themselves in Neurotic Man.



“My experiences are shared by almost every other adult. So, it is safe to say that there is a little bit of the Neurotic Man in each reader,” says Georges, who began organizing anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and volunteering for the farm workers union aged just fifteen. He continues, “However, the concept stretches far beyond the book. I’ve launched an entire project around the model of the Neurotic Man and thousands of people a week flock to my blog, pulpdiddyspermutations.com aka pulpdiddy, to read more.”



Georges adds, “When you at look at the world around you, especially from the viewpoint of economic change and continued global ignorance, who wouldn’t be neurotic?”



With critics praising his book for its frank nature and sheer-honesty, society’s fixation on the life of the Neurotic Man is set to continue long into the future.



Neurotic Man, published by BookBaby, is available at Amazon, iBookstore, Kobo, Copia, Gardner’s, neuroticman.com and coming soon to Barnes and Noble.



For more information, please visit: http://neuroticman.com/



About Richard Georges, in his own words:

I've published a book (Dworb), produced movies (Woman of the Port and Liberty and Bash), and worked as a writer for Demand Media writing those ehow tidbits you've most undoubtedly seen. In addition, for many years I wrote business and marketing plans for service, retail and manufacturing businesses.



Along the way I've also prepared tax returns, taught accounting, been employed as a business start-up consultant, licensed arbiter, federal analyst, busboy, waiter, construction defect analyst, safety clerk, lighting salesman, restaurant manager, parking lot attendant, construction foreman, and cook.