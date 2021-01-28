Reports and Data

The global Neurovascular Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth.

 

Neurological diseases are the second major cause of death from heart disease worldwide. Almost 78,000 people were diagnosed with central nervous system cancers in 2016 in the United States alone. As per the World Health Organisation, about 50 million people worldwide experienced seizures in 2015. Projections predict that a greater proportion of people are at risk of contracting neurological conditions due to the rising incidence of lifestyle problems such as elevated blood pressure, obesity, and age-related physiological changes in the elderly population.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Market Drivers

One of the main drivers is the growth and progress of neurovascular treatment by industry participants. In addition, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgery in brain aneurysm and stroke therapy would raise market sales for neurovascular products. Growing investment in neurovascular therapy research and increasing patient understanding of surgical procedures can have substantial possibilities. However, the scarcity of trained neurosurgeons and the tight regulatory situation could impede the industry growth in the forecast timeframe.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the forthcoming years. Japan, which itself is expected to retain supremacy over the forecast timeline due to improved knowledge and management of neurovascular diseases, is the main contributor to growth in this field. Other key factors, such as continuing policy measures to modernize as well as broaden healthcare systems, the existence of a broad patient population base for target diseases, and enhanced recognition of the value of interventional neurological devices amongst neurosurgeons, may boost the market growth.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Neurovascular Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.

The leading companies operating across the global Neurovascular Devices market are listed below:

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Terumo Corp. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Stryker Corp. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), MicroPort Scientific Corp. (China) and others.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Neurothrombectomy

Support

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Stroke

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others

Radical Features of the Neurovascular Devices Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Neurovascular Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Neurovascular Devices industry

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Neurovascular Devices Market, By Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Neurovascular Devices Market, By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Neurovascular Devices Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Stryker Corp.

9.2. Johnson & Johnson

9.3. Medtronic PLC

9.4. Terumo Corp.

9.5. Abbott Laboratories

