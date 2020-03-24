Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global neurovascular devices market size is estimated to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing incidence of strokes on a global scale. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6 million Americans each year suffer from cerebral aneurysms. The condition is also responsible for a half-million deaths globally each year. About 40% of ruptures result in death, and of those who survive, approximately 66% have some permanent brain damage. These neurovascular devices market trends along with the accessibility of new treatment options will substantively raise the demand for neurovascular devices in the forthcoming years.



Leading Players operating in the Neurovascular Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Medtronic

- Penumbra, Inc.

- Stryker

- Terumo Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Merit Medical Systems

- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

- MicroPort Scientific Corporation

- Other Players



Increasing Reimbursement Policies to Enrich Market Potential

The government is implementing strict regulations for devices, followed by the implementation of reimbursement policies for the treatment of neurovascular diseases. This is solely due to the rising cases of strokes, which is burdensome for the patients on account of the high-cost associated with treatment. In the U.S., the average cost per person for treatment of ischemic stroke is estimated to be around USD 73,000 to USD 77,300 annually. Therefore, the increasing availability of reimbursement through public and private health insurance has created a vast space for the expansion of the neurovascular devices market growth. Therefore, an increasing number of patients undergoing treatment and surgeries in the emerging nations has impelled the government and non- government organizations to take stern decisions for the implementation of reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

- Stenting Systems

- Embolization Devices

- Neurothrombectomy Devices

- Support Devices

By Application

- Cerebral Aneurysms

- Ischemic Stroke

- Others

By End User

- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Others

By Geography

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



