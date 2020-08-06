NEUsmart Launches Kickstarter Campaign for PEST REPEL

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- NEUsmart is a Singapore based tech-company comprising of a dedicated team of engineers and designers. The amazing minds working at this company have invented the ultimate pest repellent device called PEST REPEL. This smart pest repellent combines three of the most powerful proven pest repellent technologies (repellent mat, essential oil and sonic waves) in one device. Moreover, the company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this device and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"PEST REPEL is a compact portable and rechargeable triple action smart pest repellent that utilizes non-toxic scent along with powerful sonic sound to create the ultimate portable shield against pests, especially mosquitoes." Said the spokesperson of NEUsmart, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The device comes with a SMART REPEL app for both Android and iOS platforms, which means that it can be controlled with a smartphone. Furthermore, the device is packed with a wide range of features and everyone can benefit from it by backing the Kickstarter campaign.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/214552184/pest-repel and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of PEST REPEL. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of S$ 25,000, while the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. These rewards include this amazing device on special discounted rates. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About NEUsmart

NEUsmart is a Singapore based tech-company that has proudly created an amazing new pest control device called PEST REPEL. The device is a unique blend of innovation and technology, and it gives users the ultimate peace of mind against pests. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and details are available on its campaign page.



Contact:

Contact Person: Lawrence Lee

Company: NEU-SMART TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD

Country: Singapore

Phone: +(65)91918547

Email: info@neu-smart.com

Website: https://kickstarter.com/projects/214552184/pest-repel