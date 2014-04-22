Tahoe City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect their client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



This week’s top reasons to advertise with Healthy Beginnings Magazine? Location, Location, Location. HB has the right Audience; the higher quality solution; the right price. HB attracts readers that are affluent, college educated trend setters who are willing to invest in proven therapies that promote a healthy lifestyle. They like to be the first to explore cutting edge, non-invasive technologies that will keep their body, mind and soul at its optimal. Healthy Beginnings readers are a highly targeted, yet diverse population who are concerned about health and natural living (http://hbmag.com/advertise/).

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Healthy Beginnings Magazine- HB Media Kit

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This Month’s New Offer: Many businesses face the same challenges, getting their advertising message in front of the right target audience. Even then, it is hard to explain the benefits of their product. By allowing advertisers to craft articles that are thought provoking and stimulating to read a seed is planted, and a need often created for our readers to seek out our advertisers. HB’s unique advertising business model combines creative and directional advertising in an educational format. This benefits you – the advertiser – with editorial space to educate, which gives you increased value for your advertising dollar (http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/).

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About hbmag

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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