Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The Attorney Guide legal family is extensive and can provide nearly any type of lawyer that Nevada residents or visitors could ask for. On occasion,a particularly talented lawyer gains prominence among the assembled Nevada legal talent. This attorney get the coveted spot of Attorney Guide featured attorney, making them accessible and obvious to anyone who uses the Attorney Guide searchable registry of Nevada legal talent. This month, Attorney Guide is proud to feature Las Vegas personal injury lawyer Richard A. Harris. Richard A. Harris is the founder and managing partner of the Richard Harris Law firm. With over 30 years of aggressively representing seriously injured Nevadans, the Richard Harris Law firm is one of the most respected personal injury practices in Nevada.



Richard A. Harris has resolved some of the largest and most notable personal injury related legal cases in recent Nevada history. His talents as a skilled negotiator and talented trial lawyer have earned him a place in several legal associations. The Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Outstanding Lawyers of America, The Verdict Club-Platinum and the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers all count Richard A. Harris as a member. As an Attorney Guide featured candidate, Richard is a certified ethical Nevada personal injury lawyer. Attorney Guide confirms that all family members have careers free of ethical disciplinary actions, as well as confirming that they operate in compliance with strict truth and advertising standards. Attorney Guide goes one step further and can certify that lawyers like Richard A. Harris have verifiable courtroom experience with positive examples of client feedback.



More information on featured attorney Richard A. Harris is available on the Attorney Guide website.



