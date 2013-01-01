Nevada Poet Offers Unique Insight Into Love, Through Compelling New Poetry Collection.

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- With the festive season wrapped back up for another year, love and romance comes to the forefront of everyone’s minds as Valentine’s Day approaches. For many, it is an important opportunity to remember and re-connect with the meaning of mature love. Seeking to help couples around the world honor their bond, poet Jason Chandler announces a powerful new poetry collection.



‘The Broken Tree’ drew its inspiration from the authors own life with his partner (and Spouse in California since 2008) of twenty four years. Highlighting the universal nature of love, Rogers’ works are resonating with people of all orientations.



Demonstrating the power of love within his own life, the author explains how his partner helped him rise from the ashes of despair.



“I experienced a childhood filled with family dysfunction, and sexual, verbal, physical, and mental abuse,” says Rogers.



Continuing, “It was the love extended to me by my partner, Steve, which helped me overcome my emotional scars and begin to live a healthy life.”



With love holding different meanings for everyone, Rogers’ poetry remains far-reaching with universal appeal. In one poem, ‘Forever Connected’ he reminds married couples of the true meaning of ‘for better or for worse’. Describing love as being ‘Sweet, like the nectar of a garden flower and warm, like the rays of the morning sun’, Rogers re-instills the divine purity of matrimony.



“Anyone who has ever been in a long-term relationship can relate to ‘The Meaning of Love’. I define that ‘To love is to share life together to build special plans for two to work side by side and then smile with pride as one by one, dreams all come true’,” Rogers adds.



Having realized the importance of helping others, Rogers has recently announced that he will be donating twenty percent of all book sales to two charities; The Shade Tree and AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada).



“I want my readers to understand that there is hope at the end of the darkest tunnel. Love is all that is required to escape into a new life. I hope my poems afford readers a new outlook on life, as well as the ability to strengthen the bonds with the people they love,” Rogers concludes.

‘The Broken Tree’ is available now.



About Jason Chandler Rogers

As a child and as a young man, Jason Chandler Rogers was the victim of sexual, emotional, and mental abuse. The dysfunction of his family and the abuse that he experienced left deep emotional scars on him, made better with the help of his partner, Steve, and his guardian angel. Together for twenty-four years and married for four, Jason and Steve have a strong relationship, the evolution of which he chronicles in The Broken Tree.



Rogers says that he feels no hatred towards his abusers; he has moved on with the love and support of Steve, his paternal family, and his 7,000+ Facebook friends. Today, the couple lives in Las Vegas, Nevada with their three Chihuahua children: Fernando, Bella, and Bonita.



