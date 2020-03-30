Never Compromise on Performance with Best-Fit Cloud Solutions from Coreix Limited

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Coreix Limited, a company setting new benchmarks in the cloud hosting industry, provides cloud solutions that help organisations dramatically improve their business operations. Their outstanding team of dedicated and experienced cloud experts design, implement and manage best-fit cloud solutions to ensure businesses never have to compromise with their performance. Under cloud solutions, they provide virtual private, private, and hybrid solutions, keeping in mind clients' business niche and budget.



Their solutions offer a multitude of benefits, including –



Rapid route optimisation to keep businesses in the fast lane

Low latency and high availability, with automatic failover

Compliant to ISO 27001, ISO 14001, PCI DSS

A dedicated account manager focused on your needs

Secure businesses data in Tier III+ UK data centres

Daily backup and recovery included as standard



Not just this, their experts also work as an extended part of the client's team to deliver additional services such as making move to cloud simple and stress-free, enhanced security with managed solutions, and replication as well as recovery for business continuity.



Speaking about their cloud solutions, a representative of Coreix Limited stated, "Our cloud experts will architect a solution custom-built to meet the demands of your applications, building in plenty of scopes to scale as your business evolves. All our dedicated cloud hosting solutions include 100% uptime, rapid route optimisation and 24/7/365 on-site support as standard."



Coreix Limited is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for providing best-in-class hosting services. They have been operating in the industry for years and over time have served thousands of businesses with their highly professional and excellent solutions. Besides cloud solutions, they also offer dedicated server and colocation solutions as well as manage/migrate, disaster recovery and data security services. Those looking to hire their solutions can get in touch with their professionals by filling out a simple questionnaire present online on their official website, Coreix.net.



About Coreix Limited

Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



