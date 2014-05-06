Never Give Up on the Kitchen: A Tale of Easy Dinner Recipes

Selma, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Fresh foods are still preferred by many amidst inflationary heat besetting majority of households today. In a study conducted by Nielsen Global Survey of Fresh Foods, it was found out that the Asian people have the most percentage income spending on fresh foods, Europeans with 53%, while Americans with 30% grocery spending.



According to Nielsen’s survey, “More than half (52%) of respondents said that rising food prices affect their purchasing of fresh foods, with meat and poultry categories impacted most (54%), but fresh foods continue to perform well in all parts of the world. In Asia-Pacific, fresh foods contribute as much as 60 percent of food, grocery, and personal care expenses across all retail channels on average. In Europe, fresh foods contribute 53 percent of expenses on average, in the U.S, 30 percent, and in Latin America, 25 percent”. This is enough proof that the kitchen should be the number one place in every home where healthy recipes start.



Every meal that is being served in every dining table does not need to be fancy. Some easy dinner recipes, like those created by MomsWhoThink, are a few examples of some easy dinners that anyone would surely love. Careers, hectic schedules, and other activities should never be an excuse for anyone to give up on the kitchen!



Tater Tot Casserole Recipe



This tater tot casserole recipe is a quick and easy meal, perfect for those fussy little eaters and some bigger ones too. Kids love this hearty, easy dinner made from a few easy ingredients.



Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (15 ounce) can peas or green beans, drained

2 (10 1/4 ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 (16 ounce) package tater tots



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large skillet over high heat, brown the ground beef and drain fat.

3. Stir in garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper, peas (or green beans), and condensed cream of mushroom soup. Stir well to combine all ingredients.

4. Pour the mixture into a medium-sized casserole dish. Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese evenly over beef mixture.

5. Top mixture with tater tots.

6. Bake in oven for 30-40 minutes, until tater tots are crispy.

7. Press raw hamburger flat into a 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 inch pan, empty tater tots on top of hamburger, then spoon soup over tater tots.

8. Cook at 350 degrees F oven for about 1/2 hour or until hamburger is done.

9. Irish Chicken and Dumplings



Ingredients:

2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

3 cups water

1 cup chopped celery

2 onions, quartered

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

5 carrots, sliced

1 (10 ounce) package frozen green peas

4 potatoes, quartered

3 cups baking mix

1? cups milk



Directions:

1. In large, heavy pot, combine soup, water, chicken, celery, onion, salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper.

2. Cover and cook over low heat about 1½ hours.

3. Add potatoes and carrots; cover and cook another 30 minutes.

4. Remove chicken from pot, shred it, and return to pot. Add peas and cook only 5 minutes longer.

5. Add dumplings.



To make dumplings:

1. Mix baking mix and milk until a soft dough forms.

2. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto BOILING stew.

3. Simmer covered for 10 minutes, then uncover and simmer an additional 10 minutes.



About MomsWhoThink

MomsWhoThink is dedicated to providing the highest quality lifestyle information including parenting, diet and nutrition, celebrations, health and pregnancy to moms. Founded in 2000, MomsWhoThink.com provides users with high-quality, relevant content for their everyday lives. The MomsWhoThink brand is identified with reliability and trust, and with dependability its users count on.