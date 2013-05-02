Never Lose Any Valuables Again with Protag

Anson Road, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Protag is the world’s thinnest loss prevention card that sends reminders to users’ phone when they forget about their valuables. Accompanied with a powerful mobile application, Protag provides a complete loss prevention experience for the users.



Protag is easy to use and it takes less than one minute to set up. All users need to do is sync their smartphone to Protag via Protag’s free mobile application, and place Protag into any valuables they desire, e.g. wallet, handbag, luggage etc. The valuables are now secured.



When people are in a rush, they tend to forget their valuables, and they leave the place without their valuables. When users walk away from their valuables, Protag will then send a message via the Protag app to inform the users that they forget their valuables.



“In this fast pace environment, it is common that people are rushing off to places, and they forget about their valuables, which is emotionally and financially unsettling.” Said Rick Tan, co-creator of Protag. “That’s why we created this great product to solve this problem.”



Protag not only protects the valuables which users place Protag with, it also protects users’ phone with its highly sophisticated mobile app. If users lose their phone, Protag app is able to track the phone through the company’s online tracking system as well.



Additionally, if the phone is stolen, and the thief changes the users’ SIM card to his own, the number of the thief’s SIM card will be sent to users via email. Now, the lost phone could be recovered easily as the thief is identified.



Protag is suitable for travellers and people who forget their valuables frequently, and Protag provides a peace of mind to people who are carrying valuables around all the time.



For further information regarding the revolutionary device, visit the company’s website: http://innovatechnology.com.sg/home/.



