Never Work Mobile Application Brings Tailored Matches to Your Fingertips

Riverdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Never Work is excited to announce the launch of NvrWrk 1.0, a mobile application for Android. The application leverages Never Work’s powerful web-based software to match users’ personality traits with exciting career opportunities, all while on the go!



Research has consistently shown that personality-environment fit is one of the most reliable predictors of long-term job success and satisfaction. NvrWrk users take a brief, scientifically-validated personality assessment, and are then provided with customized personality reports and localized job openings that match their core traits. Users can instantly apply for any open position within “The NvrWrk Job Network”.



And, that’s not all! With the NvrWrk application you can also organize your job matches according to your preferences, be notified of the most recent relevant job postings and share your personality reports with your friends.



“By bridging the gap between personality assessment results and actual job opportunities, this application provides users with actionable insights,” notes Dr. Mark D. Scott, co-founder of Never Work. “I am excited to build upon Version 1.0 of NvrWrk by continuing to add features that foster accurate self-knowledge, thereby allowing users to make better career decisions.”



With this new application, active job-seekers - or those researching potential careers - can choose a job they love, so they “never” have to “work” a day in their life!



Visit the Google Play store and search “NvrWrk” or click bit.ly/NeverWorkApp to download the Never Work mobile application on your Android device.



About Never Work

Never Work, founded at Startup Weekend Princeton in November 2011, is a web-based software firm that provides scientifically-validated personality assessment and development tools for use in the job search/selection process. Contact Matthew Myers at Matt@neverwork.co for more information or questions.



Follow us on Twitter @NvrWrk and Like us on Facebook.



Contact Information

Never Work

Matthew Myers

Matt@neverwork.co

http://bit.ly/NeverWorkApp