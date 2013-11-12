Neville's Artisan Coffee Has Launched a New French Roast Coffee via Amazon.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Neville’s Artisan Coffee is a renowned brand, which has recently announced the launch of a new French Roast Coffee. This all-natural organic coffee is made available to customers exclusively through Amazon.com. Online shoppers can use a special coupon code COFFEE35 at the Amazon store in order to receive $3.50 off on the registered price.



The dark and rich French Roast Coffee is said to be made from coffee beans in Colombia. The slow roasting technique makes the color dark and it offers rich as well as unique fresh flavor without bitterness. A number of master chefs have provided their professional opinion on the New York French Roast Coffee via YouTube.



One of the reviews of a customer says, “I love the robust flavor of very strong, dark coffee, but I can really do without the bitter aftertaste I get with a lot of them, Neville’s New York, New York French Roast gives me the best of both worlds.”



The Neville’s New York French Roast Coffee beans are said to be vacuum packed in 2 Lb sealed bags to ensure robust flavor and aroma. Prospective buyers will get a Freshness Money-back Guarantee with No Questions Asked. The ingredients used in this French Roast Coffee are 100% pure and do not contain any preservatives, artificial flavors, chemical processors or color.



The USDA Organic as well as Fair Trade Certification guarantees that the beans are grown without the use of pesticides and fertilizers. Customers are expected to use the New York, New York ™ French Roast Coffee inside all coffee makers.



The manufacturer says, “The Best French Roast Dark Organic Full Bodied Coffee with rich flavor and aroma without any bitter after taste that will satisfy your anticipation of what will get your engines started every morning, you will look forward to Neville’s best darn cup of coffee every morning the rest of your life.”



Neville’s natural and eco-friendly Artisan coffee is roasted completely in the USA. Coffee lovers can explore the unique taste of rich coffee naturally through this product. Details about specification, pricing and shipping are provided at the Amazon online store. With 100% freshness and natural flavor guarantee, the new dark whole bean coffee from Neville’s will be your new companion in the morning.



To get more information on French Roast Coffee from Neville’s, visit http://www.amazon.com/York-YorkTM-French-Roast-Coffee/dp/B00FVBG7T6 or http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRukf1XEU8M_player



About New York French Roast Coffee

New York French Roast Coffee has been newly introduced to the world by Neville’s Artisan Coffee. The product is made available to customers exclusively through Amazon.com. The reviews and ratings of this French Roast Coffee by many professional master chefs are available at YouTube.



Media Contact

Neville’s Coffee

Email: media@nevillescoffee.com

URL: http://www.amazon.com/York-YorkTM-French-Roast-Coffee/dp/B00FVBG7T6