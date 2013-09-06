New 10% off V2 Cigs Discount Code Announced by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- A new 10% V2 Cigs discount code is now being offered on the V2 electronic cigarette. The 10% discount applies to all V2 products, in particular the starter kits. V2 is one of the most popular e-cigarettes in the United States, providing an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes.



The V2 e-cig is a cartomizer that has the look, shape and general appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, the cartomizer contains a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that also contains nicotine. When a smoker inhales on the end of a V2 cig, the heating element changes the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then inhaled into the lungs. V2 Cigs is designed to be an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes for those who want to avoid the carcinogens in tobacco.



The V2 e-cigarette features a variety of starter kits which generally consists of a recharging unit, a number of cartomizers, rechargeable batteries and different types of flavor liquids. The flavor liquids contain different amounts of nicotine so that a smoker can gradually kick the habit over time. Along with the 10% off V2Cigs discount is a complete review of the product which informs the reader about the look, contents and overall performance of the V2 electronic cigarette. The review is designed to provide enough information so that readers can make the best informed decision about whether to purchase this product. For more information about the 10% off V2 cigs coupon code , visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk