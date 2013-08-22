New 100% Organic La Rosée Products Bring Back Ancient Secrets of Maintaining Smooth & Ever Glowing Skins

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The market is full of a wide variety of cosmetics and artificial skin care products, but the organic beauty products are the latest craze now. Cosmetics are known to bring several types of side effects and this is the reason why people are again returning back to the ancient ways of maintaining beauty and health. Recently, natural and organic products have gained much popularity and La Rosée has introduced a revolutionary product line that aims at offering unique skin care and health benefits to the modern-day consumers.



The La Rosée product line boasts of their unique properties that are because of their main ingredient, the magical dew of the sea. This ancient secret of maintaining purity of the skin is little known to the world today and the organic beauty product manufacturer is bringing back the same age-old success mantra to help customer achieve the youthful beauty that they always aim for.



Many dermatologists and skincare specialists consider La Rosée’s products as a path-breaking solution to set a new trend in the skin care industry. One of them says, “The natural moisture from the sea contains some of the magical properties that help speeding the skin regeneration process. Ancient people inhabiting the coastal regions of the Indian Ocean knew about the healing properties of dew of the sea. La Rosée banks upon the same ancient knowledge and their products are always amazing to bring cheerful results.”



Many beauty experts believe that people have now changed their attitude towards artificial and chemical based skin care products. “Most people are today after the long-term beauty goals. This is the reason why those products are more in demand that can bring an intrinsic change in a natural manner”, reveals owner of a beauty salon in London. This new change in people’s approach has started creating demands for natural and organic beauty products.



La Rosse focuses on developing products that are based on the ancient remedies of various cultures. Since these products are 100% organic they are free from any side effect. One can learn more about the wide variety of products available with them by visiting the website http://www.officialrosee.com/



About La Rosse

La Rosée offers 100% organic skin care and beauty products to their worldwide customers. Because of their unique ingredient of dew of the sea, all products are highly effective and free from side effects. They also give a 30-day money back guarantee on the purchase of all products from them.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Ms. Emma

Email: rosechristinarose@gmail.com

Website: http://www.officialrosee.com/