New 15 Year Study Proves That Gastric Band Surgery Is Effective Reports John Stevens

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Gastric band surgery is a procedure that is usually carried out on very obese people in order to limit the amount of food they are able to eat. The surgery uses an artificial ring to constrict the stomach, making it significantly smaller. The recipient of the surgery will feel full after eating much less food. This almost always leads to dramatic weight loss.



One gastric band related study that has recently been getting a lot of attention was carried out by the Monash University for Obesity Research and Education in Melbourne, Australia. This very well respected research institution found that gastric band surgery is a highly effective method of controlling weight in the long term. Numerous clinics, such as http://bariatricsurgerymd.com/ now perform the surgery.



The study surveyed over 3000 participants, and found that they had each lost an average of 76 kilograms. Many particularly obese patients had lost over 100 kilograms. This staggering weight loss was maintained in the vast majority of cases, with 716 respondents keeping the weight off for over a decade. People all over the world were surveyed, with one patient even receiving treatment as far afield as a gastric banding surgery center in Los Angeles.



A spokesperson said: “These results clearly show the effectiveness of gastric band surgery. The surgery is particularly suitable for people who are classified as technically obese, meaning they have a body mass index of over 30. For many of these people diet and exercise alone just isn’t going to work quickly enough to bring them down to a healthy weight. In these situations gastric band surgery is ideal. Not only does gastric band surgery help people lose a substantial amount of weight quickly, but it also has a lasting effect. We surveyed people who had the surgery between 1994 and 2011, and the vast majority of the people who had the surgery over a decade ago managed to keep the weight off. Gastric band surgery isn’t for everyone. It’s unsuitable for people who only have a small amount of weight to lose. However, for people who have a significant amount of weight to lose it can be the best option.”



