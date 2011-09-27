Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2011 -- As September draws to an end, X Bingo prepares for another busy month with the introduction of a new slots tournament which looks to giveaway £1,500 every week.



Players wishing to take advantage of the new promotion can do so by checking the Instant Wins tab. Here, players will find a list of all the slots games which are involved in the tournament for the week. Each week the list will change so players should be sure to be playing the correct slots to take part.



The Slots X-Travaganza Tournament will reward the top fifty scorers for the week. First prize winner will walk away with an extremely attractive £500 whilst fiftieth place will win £5.



In other promotions news, X Bingo is just two days away from opening its doors to another Out of this World promotion. Players who wish to play can pre-purchase their cards for 10p each. The lucky winner will get their hands on a £2,000 Harvey Nichols voucher to be spent in one of seven stores across the country.



