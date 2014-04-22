New 2-20 Family of Companies Blog Focuses on Understanding Similarities and Differences Between Information Governance and Records Management

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The 2-20 Family of Companies is pleased to introduce their latest blog, focusing on understanding the similarities and differences between Information Governance and Records Management. The blog can be read in its entirety at: http://smartstoragesolutions.wordpress.com/?p=605&preview=true.



Blog writer, Ilona N. Koti is a resident information governance expert who goes way beyond explaining definitions and discussions on why people may want to include the term, “information governance” on their resume. Ilona also answers why information governance has such an impact on the records community.



According to ARMA International, the definition of records and information management (RIM) is, “the field of management responsible for the efficient and systematic control of the creation, receipt, maintenance, use, and disposition of records, including processes for capturing and maintaining evidence of and information about business activities and transactions in the form of records.”



The term, “information governance,” was coined approximately five years ago by Gartner consulting firm. According to the firm, information governance can be defined as “the specification of decision rights and an accountability framework to encourage desirable behavior in the valuation, creation, storage, use, archival and deletion of information.” Information Governance includes the processes, roles, standards and metrics that ensure the efficient and effective use of information in enabling organizations to meet their specific goals.



In the blog, Ilona states that records management will always be a founding cornerstone of information governance because it is the strategic wheel that reinforces the departmental cogs of any organization.



Individuals who enjoy reading the blog, “Information Governance vs. Records Management – What It Is and Why It Matters,” can sign up to the 2-20 Family of Companies blog and receive automatic alerts whenever a new blog is posted. For additional information on the latest blog topics and posts, please contact Ilona N. Koti at ikoti@2-20rm.com.



About 2-20 Family of Companies

The 2-20 Family of Companies provides Smart Storage Solutions® that include: Document Storage, Secure Document Shredding, Data Protection, Digital Solutions and Health Information Management throughout the United States.



For more information or to receive a FREE Cost Benefit Analysis or to learn more about 2-20 and its family of companies visit www.2-20rm.com.